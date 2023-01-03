New Year Bonuses now also come in the form of Blockchain-based Tokens!

VIPS Finstock, one of India's fastest-growing digital assets exchanges, recently made it to the headlines because of its partnership with LegitDoc. And as everyone enters 2023, VIPS Finstock came up with yet another creative way to present bonuses to its employees. As per a comment given by Mr Santosh Khute, Co-Founder and COO of VIPS Finstock, he had come up with an idea to offer his employees VIPS Tokens (the native token of VIPS Finstock) as a bonus. Adding to it, Mr Khute stated, 'Being a leader working in the high tech world of digital assets, it's my personal aim to introduce crypto to every individual's life, and I do not find any other better way of doing it than starting it from my own working place. With this, I am able to introduce cryptocurrencies and tokens to the non-technical staff too. And to be honest, it reminds me of the famous Chinese quote that says, "Journey of miles starts with a single step." which fills me with gratification and reminds me that I am heading in the right direction.'

To add to it, Mr Kiran Anarase, Co-Founder and CFO of VIPS Finstock, said, 'Personally, I feel it's a smart way to promote your brand and to do it collectively as a team. Above all, it also signifies that we are moving ahead to become more advanced and smart as compared to others.' As VIPS finstock already has its own native token called VIPS Token, all the bonuses credited to the working staff of VIPS would be processed in the form of VIPS Token, a blockchain-based digital currency built on the BEP-20 network. However, any other details about the bonus to be given, like the number of tokens to be distributed or how much percentage of bonuses the employees would be getting, are yet to be revealed by the officials. When taken a closer look by analysts, it was discovered that it's a pretty clever move. With this, VIPS Finstock leaders are not just adding on to its token utility, thus also allowing it to make actual recognition in the market with a significant amount of talk. If we take a look at the bonus history of VIPS Finstock for the year 2022, it seems like offering native tokens as a bonus has now become a ritual that might be continued and carried for a long time.

