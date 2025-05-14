No difference in how autistic and non-autistic people communicate: Study

New Delhi, May 14 A new study on Wednesday said that there is no significant difference in the effectiveness of how autistic and non-autistic people communicate, thus challenging the stereotype that autistic people struggle to connect with others.

Social difficulties often faced by autistic people are more about differences in how autistic and non-autistic people communicate, rather than a lack of social ability in autistic individuals.

Autism is a lifelong neurodivergence and disability, and influences how people experience and interact with the world.

The study, led by experts from the University of Edinburgh and published in Nature Human Behaviour, tested how effectively information was passed between 311 autistic and non-autistic people.

Participants were tested in groups where everyone was autistic, everyone was non-autistic, or a combination of both. The first person in the group heard a story from the researcher, then passed it along to the next person. Each person had to remember and repeat the story, and the last person in the chain recalled the story aloud.

According to the study, the amount of information passed on at each point in the chain was scored to discern how effective participants were at sharing the story. Researchers found there were no differences between autistic, non-autistic, and mixed groups.

Researchers found that non-autistic people preferred interacting with others like themselves, and autistic people preferred learning from fellow autistic individuals. This is likely down to the different ways that autistic and non-autistic people communicate, experts say.

Dr Catherine Crompton, Chancellor’s Fellow at the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences, said "Autism has often been associated with social impairments, both colloquially and in clinical criteria. Researchers have spent a lot of time trying to ‘fix’ autistic communication, but this study shows that despite autistic and non-autistic people communicating differently, it is just as successful”.

With opportunities for autistic people often limited by misconceptions and misunderstandings, this new research could lead the way to bridging the communication gap and create more inclusive spaces for all, Crompton added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor