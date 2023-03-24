Nothing Phone (1) users complain on Twitter about multiple issues

New Delhi, March 24 Several users of the Nothing Phone (1) have been complaining about multiple issues with the device on Twitter, such as it gets stuck while booting up, fingerprint freeze, lag in the touchscreen and more.

A user on Twitter has shared a video showing the phone getting stuck while booting.

"My Nothing Phone 1 keeps getting stuck in a bootloop for absolutely no reason! It's beyond frustrating. And to top it off, this has only started happening since I updated to Android 13. Anyone else facing the same??".

"Bro, I m having the same problem. I have tagged nothing also. But they are of no help till date. This is my situation," another user wrote who is facing the same issue.

Apart from this, a user said that there is a problem with the touchscreen after the update.

"After the update..touch screen is lagging sometimes".

Further, users also have issues with the fingerprint sensor.

"Many bugs, when I touch the fingerprint, it is stuck and is fully unresponsive," a user mentioned.

Last year, some of the Nothing Phone (1) users complained about the issue with the display along with delays in deliveries of the smartphone.

On Twitter, a few users complained that they see a green tint on the display of their smartphone, and some of them have accused Flipkart and Nothing of not handling the matter seriously.

