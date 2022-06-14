Now transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone

New Delhi, June 14 Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced that WhatsApp users can now securely transfer chat history, photos, videos and more from any Android device to iPhone.

The company said that the beta will start to roll out slowly, starting Wednesday, but it will take about a week to reach all users.

"We are adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption," Zuckerberg said in a blogpost.

"This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone to Android last year, and now adding Android to iPhone as well," he added.

WhatsApp said that iPhone users can migrate their WhatsApp data using the 'Move to iOS' app.

Apple at its flagship Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) 2022 last week announced several new capabilities coming to the iPhone with the release of iOS 16.

Users can personalise their Lock Screen, keep family photos in iCloud Shared Photo Library, recall sent messages, schedule mail, and discover more with Live Text and Visual Look Up.

"iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience the iPhone," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering.

