NSE clocks 57 pc surge in net profit at Rs 3,137 crore in Q2 FY25

Mumbai, Nov 4 The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday reported net profit of Rs 3,137 crore on a consolidated basis for the July-September period (Q2 FY25), up by 57 per cent (year-on-year). The net profit margin for Q2 stood at 62 per cent.

The leading exchange clocked consolidated total income of Rs 5,023 crores for Q2 FY25, up by 25 per cent (year-on-year).

NSE reported standalone net profit of Rs 2,954 crore for Q2 FY25 which was Rs 1,804 crores for the corresponding quarter last year. The net standalone profit margin stood at 56 per cent.

On a consolidated basis, earnings per share (non-annualised) increased to Rs 12.68 in Q2 from Rs 8.08 in Q2 FY24, after considering the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1.

For the April-September period (HI FY25), NSE reported total income of Rs 9,974 crores with net profit of Rs 5,704 crores.

Earnings per share (non-annualised) in H1 FY25 increased to Rs 23.05 from Rs 15.52 in H1 FY24, after considering the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1.

The exchange said it contributed Rs 30,130 crore to the exchequer in H1 FY25 which comprised STT/CTT of Rs 24,755 crore, stamp duty of Rs 2,099 crore, SEBI fees of Rs 1,333 crore, income tax of Rs 1,119 crore and GST of Rs 824 crore.

Out of the STT/CTT of Rs 24,755 crore, 64 per cent is from the cash market segment and 36 per cent is from the equity derivatives segment.

Apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines which mainly includes clearing services, data centre and connectivity charges, listing services, index services and data services, said the exchange in a statement.

On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) of Rs 1,29,194 crore (up by 66 per cent YoY) while the equity futures reached an ADTV of Rs 2,01,547 crore (up by 64 per cent YoY) and equity options (premium value) ADTVs stood at Rs 65,648 crore (up by 8 per cent YoY) for Q2 FY25.

