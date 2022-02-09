Nuclear energy share in power generation to be increased: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 9 The share of nuclear energy in the total electricity generation in the country has remained around 3 to 3.5 per cent since 2014, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

The share of nuclear power in the total electricity generation is planned to be increased by adding more nuclear power capacity in the country, Union Atomic Energy and Space Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh said.

"However, the actual commercial generation has increased from 34,162 Million Units in calendar year 2014 to 43,918 Million Units in calendar year 2021," Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The Minister said that the share of nuclear power in total electricity generation depends on the generation by nuclear power units compared to that by all electricity generating technologies.

India is pursuing an indigenous three-stage nuclear power programme to provide the country long term energy security in a sustainable manner, he said. In addition, Light Water Reactors based on foreign cooperation are also being set up as additionalities.

"An expansion programme for nuclear power is being undertaken to provide the country clean electricity," he added.

