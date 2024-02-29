Nuclear power to be ‘game-changer’ in Net-Zero: Nuclear scientist Anil Kakodkar

Mumbai, Feb 29 Eminent nuclear scientist Anil Kakodkar has said that nuclear power can be a ‘game-changer’ in achieving the aspirations of being a developed country and ‘Net-Zero’ as the world grapples with dual challenges of progress and climate change.

Advocating the need for large-scale deployment of nuclear energy as ‘a viable solution for the country’s growth and development’, Kakodkar said this can address the dual challenge of meeting development targets on one side and enabling timely Net-Zero on the other.

The ex-Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) was speaking at the launch of a book, “Climate Change, Energy Options and Relevance of Nuclear Power”, authored by Arun Nayak (59); Samyak Munot (31); and Jyeshtharaj Joshi (80) and published by Sundaram Digital Publications.

The book highlights and recognises the limitations of renewable energy sources to meet India’s burgeoning energy needs and the future role of nuclear power for mitigating the adverse impact of climate change and global warming.

In their book, the authors Nayak, Munot, Joshi emphasise that nuclear power can play a vital role as a clean, green, safe and sustainable option for meeting the long-term electricity demands of India.

Nayak said that Small Modular Reactors will drive a faster energy transition by repurposing the retired coal plants and replacing the coal-based captive power plants.

“The country is expected to deploy several hundred of these reactors, and hence it is expected that the cost will be competitive to that of conventional energy sources, including renewables,” pointed out Nayak.

Joshi acknowledged that India’s industry has to transform from “a service-dominated sector to a core engineering-dominated sector,” meaning there is a need to shift from being a global importer to a global supplier.

Highlighting the role of youth, Munot said that the youth hold the key to unlocking nuclear energy's potential for both national energy security and combating climate change.

The publication, directed at policy-makers, researchers, academics and concerned citizens, delves into the urgent need for a swift transition to clean energy sources and highlights the pivotal role of nuclear power in mitigating the impending environmental catastrophe and climate change.

The book offers a roadmap for navigating the complex nexus of climate change, energy transition, and sustainable development, with a call to action for collective efforts to safeguard the planet for future generations.

It also attempts to dispel apprehensions to educate and make people aware about the nuances of nuclear energy and its various societal applications for the betterment of mankind.

A large number of dignitaries attended the event, including AEC Chairman and Secretary DAE A. K. Mohanty, BARC Director Vivek Bhasin, NITI Aayog Member V. K. Saraswat, ex-AERB Chairman S. S. Bajaj, ICT Emeritus Professor Prof M. M. Sharma, and others.

