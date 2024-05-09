Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal criticises LinkedIn after it removes his post on 'pronoun illness'

New Delhi, May 9 Ride-hailing platform Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday criticised professional networking platform LinkedIn after it removed his post on "pronoun illness".

In a post on X, Aggarwal said that LinkedIn's Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool was imposing a political ideology on Indian users which is unsafe and sinister.

"Dear @LinkedIn this post of mine was about YOUR AI imposing a political ideology on Indian users that’s unsafe, sinister," the founder wrote.

"Rich of you to call my post unsafe! This is exactly why we need to build our own tech and AI in India. Else we’ll just be pawns in others political objectives," he added.

Earlier this week, Aggarwal took to X to share his thoughts on gender pronouns. He had asked the AI bot on LinkedIn about him and had shared a screenshot of the bot's response. In the response, the bot had used "they" and "their" to address the founder.

Since being shared, his post garnered over 165K views. Many users also commented while agreeing with his thoughts.

"Completely agree on this. This is pure play woke agenda at play," a user wrote.

"Salute to you Bhavesh for voicing out an uncomfortable but ugly truth about woke foreign influence. We stand with you," another user said.

One more user mentioned, "That is right. Thanks for exposing. It is true with other platforms also. The problem is that they do not understand the culture and sentiments of India and want to condition everything with one narrow lens".

--IANS

