OnePlus 10R 5G is live on e-commerce giant Amazon

The showstopper at Amazon Summer Sale which went live o Wednesday, the OnePlus 10R can be yours at just Rs 38,999 for an 8GB+128GB variant. To avail more discounts on your new device, the etailer has introduced an additional discount of up to Rs 14,300 on an exchange of your older phone. The offer is available on 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB (Rs 42,999) storage variants, both with 80W Super VOOC support. Fans can also avail of the same offer on the OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance edition (in black colour only) which supports 150W Super VOOC charging, priced at Rs 43,999. Customers can buy a protection plan for their OnePlus Red Cable Care (12-Month Extended Warranty & 120GB Cloud Storage) at Rs 999.

A Quess Care Total Protection Plan for one-year is also available for smartphones between Rs 35,001 to 40,000 at Rs 1,699.Powered by the custom and exclusive MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates, according to the company statement. The device has a 5000mAh battery offering a dual-cell design. The smartphone-maker claimed that the device can charge from 1 to 100 per cent in 17 minutes. According to OnePlus India CEO and Head of India Region Navnit Nakra, the company will debut a new retail model in India to increase the synergy between its online and offline channels.



