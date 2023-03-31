Oneplus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition likely to launch soon in India

New Delhi [India], March 31 : OnePlus has unveiled a new variant of its OnePlus 11 series called the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition.

The phone debuted in China recently and is tipped to make its way to the Indian market soon.

According to the Mashable website, the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition will be launched in India soon, but the company is yet to confirm this. OnePlus has said that the material crossover used to design the new limited edition has never been seen in the industry before, making it a unique addition to their lineup.

According to the website, The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition is available in a 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage configuration only and is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700). It shares the same specifications as the OnePlus 11 5G and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. With a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the phone's 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen is included.

The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition features a 50-megapixel (1.56-inch) Sony IMX890 sensor as the primary sensor, a 48-megapixel (0.5-inch) Sony IMX581 sensor for ultra-wide-angle photography, and a 32-megapixel (1/2.74-inch) Sony IMX709 sensor for telephoto photography. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor is available for taking selfies.

