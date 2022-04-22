OnePlus launches new OnePlus Ace series smartphone

OnePlus, has launched OnePlus Ace, smartphones marking the introduction of a new ‘Ace’ series. The first smartphone under the series comes with a super-fast 150W fast charging support, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and a storage of up to 512 GB. The smartphone is currently launched in China. The device is also expected to launch as the OnePlus 10R in India later next week. The OnePlus Ace comes with a unique design on the back and has some elements very new to the brand. This includes a logo that is now on the bottom right instead of the centre of the panel.

There is also no alert slider on the phone. On the back of the phone is a triple camera setup inclusive of a main 50MP sensor with OIS, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. There is a 4,500mAh battery that supports the brand’s 150W Super VOOC fast charging. There is Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 on the phone out of the box. Available in a black and a blue variant, the OnePlus Ace is priced starting at CNY 2,499 in China, which is about Rs 29,488. The top-end model is priced at CNY 3,499 (about Rs 41,288). We should find out next week if the phone launches with the same specifications in India or if there are some changes.