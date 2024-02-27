OnePlus Watch 2 Launched: Boasts Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Starts at ₹24,999

OnePlus has unveiled its second-generation watch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with numerous upgrades over its predecessor, which debuted in India in 2021, including longer battery life, better design, improved features and runs on Google's latest Wear OS 4.

Design: Inspired by the OnePlus 12 series, the OnePlus Watch 2 features a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover and a chassis made of US military standard MIL-STD-810H stainless steel.

Build: It boasts IP68 water and dust resistance, making it durable for various environments.

Display: Equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and up to 600 nits of peak brightness, providing clear visuals.

Processor: Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 SoC and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset, enabling smooth performance.

Operating System: Runs on Google's latest Wear OS 4, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of apps and features.

Memory and Storage: Comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for seamless multitasking and ample storage capacity.

Battery Life: Equipped with a 500 mAh battery, offering up to 100 hours of battery life in 'smart mode' and up to 48 hours in 'heavy use'. It can be fully charged in 60 minutes using a 7.5W VOOC fast charger.

Availability and Pricing: Priced at ₹24,999 in India, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be available on major online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Croma, and OnePlus Experience stores starting from 12pm on March 4, 2024, through an open sale. Customers can avail of a ₹2,000 instant discount when using the ICICI Bank OneCard for payment and an additional ₹1,000 discount by linking their device to the Red Cable Club between February 26th and March 31st.