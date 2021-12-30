OPPO Reno 5, Reno 6 starts receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

New Delhi, Dec 30 Smartphone maker OPPO has started rolling out the ColorOS 12 stable update for the OPPO Reno 6 5G and the OPPO Reno 5 5G as scheduled.

According to a series of announcements on the OPPO Community, the stable ColorOS 12 update based on Android 12 has started rolling out to the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G, and Reno 6 Pro 5G.

The update is currently only live in select regions. However, the company is expected to expand the rollout to more markets soon.

One can also manually start it if you don't want to wait. To do so, go to Settings > Software Updates > click on the gear icon in the top right corner > select "Trial Version" and then click on the "Apply now" button. The new update should be received shortly after that.

Meanwhile, OPPO has patented three different smartphone designs with a secondary display.

All three designs have a rear-mounted secondary display built right into the camera island of the phone, reports Techradar.

According to the images, the smartphone maker may bring a handset with a tiny circular secondary display at the centre of a circular rear camera island and another phone with the same display is square shaped. The third smartphone may come with a larger display underneath the camera setup.

