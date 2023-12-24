PlayStation announces free Christmas games download

In a great bit of news for PlayStation lovers, Sony is adding several games as Christmas freebies for its users, available for a limited time.The latest freebies on offer don’t require a PlayStation Plus membership to redeem, and while they’re not the latest AAA games being delivered directly to your library, it’s the thought that counts.

It’s all part of PlayStation Wrap-Up, the annual celebration of everything PlayStation that’s similar to Spotify Wrapped. By logging in with your account you’ll be given the rundown of everything you’ve played this year, including the ones you spent the most time on, secured the most trophies in, or using the genre of game to determine what kind of gamer you are.

Once you’ve made your way through the roundup you’ll receive a lovely message from PlayStation thanking you for your support and time over the year, along with some digital goodies to add to your profile. If you haven’t checked out your PlayStation Wrap-Up yet, get to it! You can do it for free on the official PlayStation website.