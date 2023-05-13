PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

San Francisco, May 13 US-based video game development studio Deviation Games, which is working on a new AAA PlayStation exclusive title, has reportedly been hit by layoffs.

According to VideoGamesChronicle, citing sources, about 90 members of staff may have been affected due to layoffs.

A number of employees have taken to social media to announce that they have been laid off and are currently seeking new employment opportunities.

"A bunch of my colleagues and friends were laid off from Deviation Games today. If any recruiters have open positions please consider hiring some of these wickedly talented folks!," said Principal Technical Artist at Deviation Games Christopher Berry in a LinkedIn post.

Former Associate Producer at Deviation Games Jared B. on LinkedIn wrote, "Unfortunately I was affected by the layoffs today at Deviation Games. I am looking for roles in Production immediately."

Jason Blundell, one of Deviation Games' co-founders, left the studio in September of last year, said the report.

Meanwhile, video game software developer Unity Software has announced to lay off nearly 600 employees, or 8 per cent of its workforce, in order to continue to position itself for long-term and profitable growth.

