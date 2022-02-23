PlayStation VR2 headset design revealed

New Delhi, Feb 23 Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the first look of the next-generation virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2.

The PS VR2 headset has a similar shape as the PS VR2 Sense controller, taking on a matching "orb" look. The circular orb shape represents the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world, so this shape captures it nicely.

"The design of the PS VR2 headset was also inspired by the look of the PS5 family of products. When our design team created the PS5 console, they also had the next generation VR headset in mind so you'll notice some similarities in the look and feel," the company said in a statement.

The headset can support 4K gaming at up to 120Hz refresh rate with 110-degrees FOV and improved eye-tracking. It will require a wired setup that is connected to PS5 using a USB-C cable.

The PS5 console has flat edges as it is meant to be displayed on a flat surface, while there was more emphasis on adding roundness to the design of PS VR2 headset since it is meant to have constant human contact, similar to the rounded edges of the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset.

The company also revealed a new game for PS VR2, which is a brand-new entry in the Horizon franchise called Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Sony recently said it shipped just 3.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the festive quarter of 2021.

17.3 million units in total have been shipped as of December 31, nearly three million fewer than the PlayStation 4 had managed at the equivalence point after its release.

The gaming division's revenue was down 8 per cent year on year (YoY) to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), but operating profit rose 12.1 per cent to 92.9 billion yen ($810 million).

Sony's crucial image sensor division had a good quarter, with sales increasing 22 per cent year on year to 57.8 billion ($504 million).

