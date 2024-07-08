Police University should use AI for crime research: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, 8 July Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said that Sardar Patel Police, Security and Criminal Justice University should use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for crime research.

He called upon the university to work as a 'think-tank' and work for excellent research in various disciplines related to criminology and effective police education.

“This university should also become a major centre of innovation in teaching criminology in India and abroad,” Governor Mishra said while addressing the 3rd convocation of Sardar Patel Police, Security and Criminal Justice University located in Jodhpur.

He said that education has a very deep relationship with the development of the individual and the society.

“We have to take forward the best structure and ideal values of education,” he said.

He said that India has been the world leader for centuries. And has illuminated the world with the light of knowledge. Nalanda and Takshila are living examples of this.

He said that this university has been named after the Iron Man Sardar Patel.

“He unified the princely states and joined the small and big princely states to make a united nation. Sardar Patel has played an important role in establishing a strong police system in the country,” he said.

He said that this university, following the ideal path shown by him, will provide personnel and officers to give India a strong police system as well as provide an excellent education in policing according to the times.

He added that the students of this university should also contribute to fulfil the resolution of 'Developed India' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

