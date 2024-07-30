Popular Chennai Youtuber Biryani Man Arrested For Defaming Women

Abbishek Rabi, widely known as 'Biriyani Man' on YouTube, has been apprehended by the Chennai Cyber Crime Police. The popular Tamil YouTuber, whose real name is Abbishek Rabi, faces serious legal allegations under multiple statutes, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology (IT) Act, the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, and The Sexual Harassment of Women (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The arrest follows an extensive investigation by cyber crime authorities who have been scrutinizing Rabi's online activities. The charges against him include allegations related to indecent representation and harassment. The Chennai Cyber Crime Police have yet to release detailed information about the evidence or the specific nature of the alleged offenses. As the investigation progresses, further updates are expected. abi’s legal team has not yet commented publicly on the arrest or the charges. Earlier, he was in the news after he livestreamed his suicide attempt on his YouTube channel. On 29 July 2024, Rabi live-streamed a three-hour video on YouTube, claiming he intended to commit suicide.

🌐Tamil YouTuber ‘Biriyani Man’ (Abbishek Rabi) has been arrested by the Chennai Cyber Crime Police.



⚖️He faces charges under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, Indecent representation of women Act 1986 and The Sexual Harassment of Women Act, 2013.



— GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) July 30, 2024

For the past week, there have been allegations that he made obscene remarks about food reviewer Irfan. Irfan was in the news recently for posting a video on his unborn child’s gender reveal event. The TN government sent him a legal notice for posting the video. However, Irfan is known to have shared content on his channel, where he posted visuals with DMK’s Udayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi. Rabi gained notoriety by targeting well-known YouTubers to gain attention, leading to clashes among their supporters. He allegedly defamed popular YouTuber Irfan, who was involved in a controversial car accident last year that resulted in an elderly woman’s death. Reportedly, Irfan was not driving then. However, Biriyani Man blistered him over this accident.Biryani Man also targeted Tailor Akka, a YouTuber who posts tailoring videos. He posted an obscene video mocking her work and made disparaging comments about women and Semmozhi Park. These actions attracted significant backlash against him.