Poster war in MP: Cong replies to PhonePe's allegation, seeks clarity on not meeting BJP leader

Bhopal, June 30 The Congress unit of Madhya Pradesh has responded to the allegations made by digital payment company 'PhonePe' regarding use of its official logo for political purpose. The company has not just accused the Madhya Pradesh Congress of using its logo but also warned for a legal action.

In response, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has raised varied questions on 'PhonePe' and sought clarity on them.

The Congress alleged that a team of office bearers of PhonePe held a meeting with a BJP leader recently.

"Which poster or banner are you talking about?" Madhya Pradesh Congress asked.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the Congress also raised some queries such as: "Is PhonePe also responsible for the use of money transferred under it? Will you monitor the use/abuse of PhonePe in the future and ensure that money transferred through your app is never used for bribery or corruption."The Congress also asked whether PhonePe certify that "there is no corruption in Madhya Pradesh, and if so, what is it's rate?". The Congress in its statement also asked the digital payment firm to come out with clear reply or else face a legal action. "Please come with clarity and transparency otherwise this tweet of yours will be counted as politically motivated and aimed at benefiting a particular party and legal action will be taken against you," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor