Princeton Digital Group to help India become global data centre hub

By IANS | Published: December 21, 2022 01:15 PM 2022-12-21T13:15:02+5:30 2022-12-21T13:25:14+5:30

New Delhi, Dec 21 As the data centre industry gains momentum in India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ...

Princeton Digital Group to help India become global data centre hub | Princeton Digital Group to help India become global data centre hub

Princeton Digital Group to help India become global data centre hub

Next

New Delhi, Dec 21 As the data centre industry gains momentum in India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to make the country a global data centre hub, Asia's leading data centre provider Princeton Digital Group

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Princeton digital group Princeton digital group asia New Delhi The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west New-delhi South zone committee