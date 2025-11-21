Rajasthan Police conference concludes with focus on technology, road safety

Jaipur, Nov 21 The Rajasthan Police Academy on Friday hosted the State-Level Police Conference 2025 in hybrid mode under the theme “Policing with Excellence – The Way Forward.”

Senior officers discussed the growing role of technology in policing, reforms in criminal laws, protection of vulnerable groups and a comprehensive roadmap to reduce road fatalities in the state.

Addressing the inaugural session, DGP (Training & Traffic) Anil Paliwal stressed the need to balance technological advancement with human sensitivity, referring to the Bhagavad Gita’s principle “Icchati-Janati-Karoti.”

DG Home Guards Malini Agarwal observed that criminals are rapidly adapting to new technologies, emphasising the need for region-specific strategies.

In the session on new criminal laws, IG Intelligence Prafull Kumar explained that the revised framework prioritises justice over punishment and sets strict timelines for investigations.

He highlighted key reforms, including the implementation of Zero FIR, the reduction of the senior citizen age threshold for investigation from 65 to 60 years, permission to use handcuffs for serious or habitual offenders, and the introduction of a new felony provision that criminalises transferring property acquired through crime with a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment.

The session on AI and IoT focused on the growing importance of technology in policing. IG SCRB Ajay Pal Lamba noted that the use of AI has helped Delhi Police recover over 3,000 missing children.

DIG Cyber Crime Vikas Sharma warned that officers not adopting AI within the next 2-3 years risk falling behind, citing challenges such as data breaches and theft of VIP movement data and stressing the need for comprehensive AI training.

The conference also addressed strengthening the response to crimes against women, children and vulnerable groups.

ADG Civil Rights, Lata Manoj Kumar, and SP Jaipur Rural Rashi Dogra discussed the addition of a dedicated chapter in the new criminal laws for such offences, the use of digital tools like the POCSO e-box, recording victim statements in the presence of female magistrates or officers, and promoting initiatives such as Women Safety Ambassadors.

They also shared examples of community policing, including how the Churu SP and District Collector attended the wedding of a Dalit groom to promote social harmony.

The final session focused on road safety, with ADG Traffic B.L. Meena expressing concern that Rajasthan still records 10,000–11,000 road accident deaths annually—four to five times higher than murders.

DCP Traffic Sumit Meherda reported that 1,100 illegal cuts have been closed, 1,250 signboards installed, and 2,084 of 2,318 black spots rectified in coordination with NHAI and PWD.

He also highlighted ongoing awareness drives on overspeeding, provisions for cancellation of driving licences and rewards of up to Rs 1 lakh for Good Samaritans.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to integrating advanced technology with humane policing while reaffirming that justice, public trust and peace remain the Rajasthan Police’s foremost responsibilities.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor