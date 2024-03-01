realme 12 Series 5G: A new chapter in value-driven premium smartphones

New Delhi, March 1 In a bold move to redefine the mid-premium smartphone segment, realme is set to launch its latest entrants in the number series - the realme 12+ 5G and realme 12 5G. These new additions are poised to be game-changers, embodying realme's guiding principle of “Value-driven Premium,” the company said on Friday.

The first sale is scheduled to commence right on the day of launch (March 6) from 3:00 pm. This four-day sale extravaganza, concluding on March 10, will feature limited offers available across realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores.

The anticipation for the realme 12 Series is set to peak with pre-orders beginning on February 29 at 2:00 pm. This window of opportunity will stay open until March 5, allowing customers to place their orders through realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores across the country.

“To sweeten the deal, realme is offering limited-time offers worth Rs 3,000+ on the pre-order of the realme 12+ 5G (8GB+128GB),” the company informed.

realme's strong supply chain management and efficient manufacturing are rooted in its commitment to excellence and customer centricity. The brand has revolutionized inventory management with a comprehensive approach, covering various product life cycle phases.

During the 'Hot Sales Period', realme leverages market demand forecasts and historical data for inventory allocation.

But realme isn't resting on its laurels. The brand is committed to continuously enhancing its processes and practices to better serve its customers. With the introduction of realme 12 Series 5G, realme is reaffirming this dedication, promising to meet, and exceed, customer expectations.

realme continues to redefine the mid-premium smartphone segment with its commitment to value-driven premium quality. Its efficient manufacturing, robust supply chain management, and customer-centric approach are all set to take center stage during this launch.

“As we eagerly await the unveiling of the 12 Series, it's clear that realme is not just launching new products, but also setting new standards in the industry,” said the company.

Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to be part of realme's exciting new chapter in the world of value-driven premium smartphones.

Be sure not to miss the incredible sale period for the 12 Series 5G, which includes a plethora of offers and discounts!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor