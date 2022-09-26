realme aims to launch 100% 5G smartphones in its Number series in 2023

New Delhi, Sep 26 With the 5G auctions concluded and telcos all set with the network infrastructure, India is set to see 5G become a reality for the users. Once the services are rolled out, 5G is poised to bring a host of opportunities and drive greater use of smart technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, the internet of things and much more.

With all of these developments, technology brands have also prepared themselves for 5G, realme being one of the readiest brands with 5 million realme users already equipped with 5G-enabled smartphones.

realme was the first brand to introduce a 5G smartphone in India in 2020 when conversations about 5G had just started. The brand believed that users were ready for the advanced technology and should have easy access to it.

Over the last two years, realme has introduced 23 5G-enabled smartphones across price segments and directed all its efforts into being a 5G democratizer for the country. More than 50 per cent of realme's portfolio is now 5G-enabled, with realme 9i 5G being one of the latest affordable 5G smartphones.

Not just that, realme took notice of all network bands that were being made available during the auctions and has ensured that its smartphones support all those bands so that no user faces a challenge while accepting the new technology.

realme reckons that 5G has the potential to bring the entire tech ecosystem together and therefore, has dedicated 90 per cent of its research and development efforts to 5G technologies and devices. The results of these investments can be seen as the brand is now also working towards equipping its AIoT devices with 5G - realme PAD X being the first one.

Moving forward, the brand has carved out a detailed plan to further its efforts in 5G and make it more accessible to premium as well as mass users. The brand is rolling out regular OTA updates to its products to make them 5G-ready and aims to have 80 per cent of the users 5G ready before 5G officially rolls out. Being committed to bringing the best 5G experience to its users and supporting global adoption of 5G products, realme plans to establish seven R&D centres worldwide, including one in India.

In order to encourage more users to opt for 5G smartphones, realme is currently providing massive discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on its smartphone range including 5G-enabled smartphones.

