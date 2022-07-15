realme to democratize power of 5G across products, beyond smartphones

New Delhi, July 15 5G, one of the most anticipated technology marvels in recent times, is almost at the threshold of deployment in India. The government of India has recently approved 5G spectrum auctions, which may lead to commercial roll-out in select cities from fourth quarter onwards, in the pilot phase.

The entire ecosystem has been working assiduously towards making 5G a reality with indigenous test beds, trials and demonstrations. realme, the Most Trusted Technology Brand (CMR) has played a key role as one of the global ambassadors of 5G, democratizing adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones in India and global markets.

realme aims to be 5G democratizer

Staying true to its ‘Dare to Leap' spirit, realme brought India's first 5G smartphone realme X50 Pro in 2020. With subsequent launches across a wide range of price-points, realme quickly became a 5G Democratizer, and led the 5G segment in the Rs 20K price tier with the highest ever shipments.

Leaders are defined by their ability to push the boundaries of innovation. realme entered the 5G segment when other brands were still reluctant to popularize 5G.

realme has had the maximum number of 5G launches with the introduction of 15 5G enabled smartphones to the market. Along with a versatile portfolio of products, realme consistently brought world-first or industry-first processors to deliver the best performance in the segment whether it's India's first Dimensity 700 5G processor with realme 8 5G, the world's first Dimensity 810 with realme 8s 5G, or the world-first Dimensity 920 5G in realme 9 Pro+ 5G.

realme's efforts bore fruits with the brand emerging as the Fastest Growing major 5G Brand Globally in the fourth quarter 2021 with 165 per cent YoY growth.

realme speeds up the 5G popularization with AIOT

The year 2022 marks a new phase of sweeping, multi-faceted growth for realme India as it gears up to popularize the power of 5G to products beyond smartphones, including its AIOT product range.

realme has been the world's fastest smartphone brand to build a fully fledged Techlife ecosystem in just four years, spanning smart hearables, wearables, smart TVs, smart home and smart care accessories, laptops, tablets and more! realme TechLife Ecosystem has launched more than 20 technology products in various categories, which means it enters one new category every month.

realme is committed to bringing the benefits of 5G to lead a tech-empowered lifestyle

The next step for realme is to build an ecosystem of completely connected products, enabling consumers to live a tech-empowered lifestyle to the fullest. 5G with its high speed connectivity, ultra-low latency and high bandwidth and network coverage will give a huge fillip to the number of connected devices and fostering IoT (Internet of Things).

As such, it will have a transformative impact on consumers across various aspects - whether it's media or entertainment, esports and gaming, smart home and more!

Commenting on the immense possibilities of 5G, Madhav Sheth, CEO-realme India, Vice President - realme and President - realme International Business Group said, "realme is a trendsetter brand and has led the direction in 5G development and adoption as well. We are always working towards bringing cutting-edge products and making users future-ready and have successfully carved a niche in creating much superior 5G experience for consumers. To achieve this, we have invested 90% of our research and development capabilities in 5G technology. This is just the beginning and we will continue to democratize 5G across our vast product portfolio in near future as well".

realme's ‘Dare to Leap' spirit has always motivated the brand to bring the best products with ‘Performance, Design and Quality' embedded in their genes. Whether it is entry-level, mid-range or premium, realme's continuous dedication to products with the best features has given it the advantage to leap forward and faster.

As realme gears up for its next chapter, sustainability will also play a critical role in the brand. 5G technology will not only bring vastly improved network performance but also a more sustainable future with smart living, transport, smart energy, leading to a greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy.

To aid in this vision, realme said it will bolster the 5G portfolio to accelerate 5G network adoption.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor