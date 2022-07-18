Realme UI 3.0 update rolled out for Realme 9 5G Speed smartphone

Realme, over the weekend, announced that it is ready with the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update for yet another of its smartphones.

According to GSM Arena, the latest device to get the update is the Realme 9 5G Speed, also known as Realme 9 5G SE.

Realme 9 5G Speed is getting all the neat base features Google offers with its latest public OS - scrolling screenshot, one-handed mode, grayscale screen and material design.

Alongside those the 9 5G Speed is getting the AI Smooth Engine, the brand's own design solution with Global Theme and Quantum Animation Engine.

In order to get the update, the UI has to be updated to RMX3461_11.A.11.

The rollout will be in a staged manner, it is pushed randomly to a limited number of units and if there are no critical bugs, the rest of the Realme 9 5G Speed devices should be getting it "in the upcoming days," as per GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, the company's new tablet, Realme Pad X, which launched in China in May, will soon debut in India as the event page for the tablet has been released on the company's Indian website.

( With inputs from ANI )

