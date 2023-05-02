Redmi 12C: Effortless performance, industry-leading display in a budget

New Delhi, May 2 When it comes to buying an affordable smartphone with good performance, design and camera, Xiaomi is the brand that always has a device to satisfy all your needs.

We used the 6GB+128GB variant of the newly launched Redmi 12C in mint green colour for almost a month, and here is what we think about the latest device.

Beginning with the phone's design, Redmi 12C features a fresh and distinct striped design at the back, that boosts its overall look, enhancing your style quotient. The phone's striped back panel gives it an unique appearance that prevents it from slipping; also, you barely notice sweat or fingerprints on the back.

Furthermore, the phone runs on the powerful and fast MediaTek Helio G85 processor, specifically designed to enhance gaming capabilities and provide fast application launches and seamless operation. Moreover, this SoC makes the device one of the fastest in the segment. If you're a gamer, you'll love this device! Its powerful processor and ample RAM make it ideal for gaming, delivering fast and responsive performance. When playing popular games such as Call of Duty or PUBG, the device is capable of achieving medium to high frame rates, ensuring that your gaming experience is smooth and enjoyable.

Talking about the display, the Redmi 12C boasts a remarkable 6.71-inch HD+ Dot Drop display, making it one of the biggest displays on a smartphone in this segment. Every image on the device is sharp and detailed. As we played games and watched videos, the viewing experience on this large 6.71-inch screen proved to be nothing short of amazing.

The device boasts a 120Hz touch sampling rate. During our testing, we noticed that every touch felt seamless and highly responsive, greatly enhancing the overall user experience.

Moving on to the camera specifications of the phone, it features a 50MP AI dual camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. Features like Portrait Mode, Night Mode, HDR and Time Lapse are also available with the back camera.

Talking about the camera result, the main 50MP camera takes high-resolution pictures, and its night mode enables photography even in low-light conditions. The HDR mode offers greater colours and contrast, and for a new display picture, the portrait mode does well.

There is a dual camera setup given on the top right side of the device's back along with the fingerprint sensor. Regardless of the available lighting, the Redmi 12C's camera delivers stunning results that will exceed your expectations. The 5MP selfie camera excels at capturing clear, high-quality images whether you're taking selfies or making video calls. For frequent phone users looking for a seamless experience, the Redmi 12C is an excellent choice. In addition, the device is equipped with high-quality stereo speakers, delivering an unparalleled and immersive audio experience to you.

You can also choose between wired connectivity via the 3.5mm audio jack or wireless Bluetooth to connect your headphones or speakers, offering versatile options for an enjoyable listening experience.

With ample storage of 128GB, and with 1TB expandable storage you can store all your favourite apps, photos, and videos with ease. Its expansive 5GB of idle ROM space complements the 6GB RAM, which can be extended up to 11GB.The increased 4GB and 6GB RAM capacity allows for effortless multitasking, allowing you to switch between apps and tasks without experiencing any lags.

With its 5,000 mAh battery, the Redmi 12C offers an impressive battery life that can easily power you through a busy day. During our testing, the device proved capable of lasting for an entire day of heavy use, including photography, video streaming, and playing games.

Additionally, the Redmi 12C comes with an IP52-rated splash resistance (very few devices in this segment) and an oleophobic coating that keeps the display smudge-free and makes the phone really durable. Moreover, the device's reading mode feature protects your eyes from harmful blue light, enabling you to enjoy longer screen time without straining your eyes. It also comes with Dual WiFi support, a 2+1 card slot and an AI face unlock.

Other than Mint Green colour, the phone is available in Lavender Purple, Royal Blue and Matte Black options.

Xiaomi has launched its 12th generation smartphone, Redmi 12C, in 4GB + 64GB variant for Rs 9,499 and 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs 11,499 in India, which is available for purchase across Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Homes and other offline stores.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor