Redmi Note 11T series launched in China

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11T Pro series, a step-up over its Redmi Note 11 phones, in China. There are two phones, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T, both of which have largely the same specs and design. But there are a few differences. The Note 11T Pro+ gets you faster 120W charging (but a slightly smaller 4,400mAh battery) and up to 512GB of storage. This one also gets a limited-edition Astro Boy model.

The Note 11T Pro tops out at 67W (the battery here is a 5,080mAh) and 256GB storage. Redmi Note 11T Pro price in China starts at CNY 1799 (roughly Rs 21,000). Redmi Note 11T Pro+ starts at CNY 2099 (roughly Rs 24,500). Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.As we mentioned before, the Redmi Note 11T and Note 11T Pro+ are virtually the same phones with different battery sizes and fast charging speeds. Everything else, from design to core specs, remains the same.

