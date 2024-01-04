Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus launched in India at Rs 31,999

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi has launched its mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series in India.The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus comes with a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The variant with 12GB and 256GB storage will retail at Rs 33,999. The top variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage will sell at Rs 35,999.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra 5G which is a chipset with 4nm architecture. The Note 13 Pro Plus comes with 120Hz curved AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 200MP primary camera with OIS and EIS. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus also comes with 120W fast charging and a 5000mAh battery unit. The phone can charge from 0-100% in under 20 minutes. The Pro Plus is also dust and water-resistant with IP68 certification. The camera setup includes a 200MP wide-angle camera lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP Macro lens. The phone gets features like 4X lossless zoom, night mode, Portrait mode, AI camera, Pro Mode, and more. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus gets a 16MP selfie camera