Redmi Smart TV Max 100-inch goes on sale in China

Xiaomi backed Redmi Smart TV Max 100-inch model is available on sale in China from today onwards for 19,999 yuan. The Redmi Smart TV Max 100-inch also goes by the name of Redmi MAX TV 100-inch or Redmi MAX 100-inch Jumbo TV.It comes with a multi-zone backlight system and an ambient light sensor for auto-brightness. The TV offers a 4K screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, up to 700nits brightness, and 94 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The device also supports a variable refresh rate of 48Hz to 120Hz and offers up to 4s latency via ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). The 10-bit display offers colors accuracy of ΔE≈2, MEMC, and support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and AMD FreeSync.

Redmi Smart TV Max 100-inch is powered by a quad-core chipset that has ARM Cortex-A73 cores and ARM Mali-G52 MC1 graphics processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The TV houses two 15W speakers (30W) with support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and DTS-HD. As for the connectivity, the Smart TV has multiple ports, including an HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB ports, AV, Ethernet, S/PDIF, and Antenna. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.In the software department, it comes with MIUI TV which supports all the leading streaming platforms in China and smart home connectivity



