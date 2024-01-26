Republic Day Special: Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Discounted in India, Offer Valid Till February 28

The iPhone 15 is presently offered at a significant markdown in India, with Apple's official reseller, the iStore, listing the phone at ₹44,900, reduced from its original ₹79,990 price tag. This special pricing is in commemoration of Republic Day, India's national holiday, and to avail the discount, customers are required to trade in an eligible device. Apple is providing a trade-in value of up to ₹20,000 for qualifying devices, including the iPhone 12.

On top of the trade-in value, iStore is extending a ₹5,000 instant store discount and an additional ₹6,000 exchange bonus. The iPhone 15 boasts a dual-camera system comprising a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an A16 Bionic chip, and offers up to 20 hours of video playback.

Simultaneously, the iPhone 15 Plus is also subject to a discount, now available at ₹58,900, down from ₹89,990. The iPhone 15 Plus includes a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, an A16 Bionic chip, and provides up to 28 hours of video playback. This promotional pricing is applicable until February 28, 2024.