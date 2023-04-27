Research: Scientists may study thrombosis without use of animal models

Washington [US], April 27 : A novel apparatus that resembles a human vein might be useful for blood clot research and could replace the use of mals in some tests.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have created the vein-on-a-chip model, which may be applied in studies to better comprehend the mechcs underlying blood clot development.

The gadget is a tiny canal with 'valves' that ensure proper blood flow, as detailed in recent research published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.

The innovative device was developed by Drs. Dele Vigolo and Alessio Alexiadis from the School of Chemical Engineering at the University of Birmingham in collaboration with Dr. Alexander Brill from the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences. Since the valves may open and close, simulating the process seen in a genuine vein, the gadget is more sophisticated than earlier iterations, according to Dr. Brill. The interior of the vessel is lined with a single layer of cells known as endothelial cells. This vein-on-a-chip offers a practical substitute for employing mal models in studies that concentrate on how blood clots form as a result of these two developments. It replicates blood flow in a realistic manner and is biologically accurate to a real vein.

"Organ-on-a-chip devices, such as ours, are not only created to help researchers move away from the need for mal models, but they also advance our understanding of biology as they are more closely representative of how the human body works."

Researchers at the University of Birmingham were able to demonstrate one of the basic mechsms underlying venous clot formation using their newly developed model. Namely, the role of a bridge between a molecule called von Willebrand Factor and a surface receptor on platelets called glycoprotein Ib-alpha.

Deep vein thrombosis is the development of blood clots in veins, usually in the legs. It is a serious condition because the clot can detach and travel to the lungs, where it may block blood vessels, causing difficulty in breathing that may be fatal. Deep vein thrombosis is the third most common cardiovascular disease after myocardial infarction and stroke, with tens of thousands of people in the UK developing this condition every year. Mechsms of deep vein thrombosis require further research to improve clinicians' understanding and ability to treat or prevent the condition.

Dr Alexander Brill said, "The principles of the 3Rs - to replace, reduce and refine the use of mals in research - are embedded in national and international legislation and regulations on the use of mals in scientific procedures. But there is always more that can be done. Innovations such as the new device created for use in thrombosis research are a step in the right direction."

