Researchers discover rhythmic brain activity helps to maintain temporary memories

Washington [US], April 26 : According to new study, rhythmic brain activity is essential for temporarily maintaining critical information in memory. Brain rhythmsor patterns of neural activityorgze the bursts of activity in the brain that preserve short-term connections, according to researchers from the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester, who published their results in Current Biology.

"The thought has been that the temporary storage of important information is linked to neurons in the brain that just fire away, retaining that information until it is no longer needed. Recent research has shown that it might not be such persistent brain activity that matters most for the temporary storage of information, but rather a short-term strengthening of the connections between neurons that are representing the information. Our research shows that brain rhythms are orgzing these transient bursts over time," said Ian Fiebelkorn, PhD, assistant professor of Neuroscience and senior author of the study. "The rhythmic coordination of brain activity over time is important because it allows overlapping populations of neurons to store different pieces of information at the same time."

Fiebelkorn's previous research around how the brain processes external informationlike when navigating Times Square in New York Citymade a similar discovery. He and fellow researchers found that brain rhythms help to coordinate different functions associated with either sampling presently important information or shifting to another source of information. In this context, brain rhythms help to balance focus on the task at hand with being prepared for the unexpected.

In this new research, researchers focused on sampling internally represented (or remembered) information. Using EEG, participants looked at images with vertical or horizontal lines and were asked to remember both the line direction and the location of the image. Researchers found that the strength of the internal representations of these different images alternated over time, on a sub-second timescale, with rhythmic fluctuations in brain activity. Such coordination of brain activity over time allows the role of some neurons to overlap without conflict.

"These rhythmic brain processes might also explain how we can stay focused while multitaskinglike when trying to remember an address while driving a car," Fiebelkorn said. "Rather than simultaneously focusing on these tasks, we might be alternating between them on a sub-second timescale."

How the brain multitasks is the next step for the Fiebelkorn lab. "What happens when the brain has to do external and internal sampling at the same time, will we see the same sort of rhythmic temporal coordination? That is what we are working to understand next. The more we are able to learn about how these processes typically work helps us understand how these things go awry in neurological disorders."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor