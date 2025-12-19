Roblox Down: Thousands of Players Report Outage, Gaming Platform Reacts

The popular gaming platform Roblox experienced an outage on Thursday night, December 18 (US local time). Players around the globe reported that they are unable to log in or play. Outage tracking platform Downdetector reported over 29,000 users are unable to use the platform between 9 am to 10 am (IST).

As reported by DownDetector.com, the complaint spiked sharply with thousands of players reporting issues across login, gameplay and 9007 error codes. As per the Downdetector.com data, 54% users reported issues with the website, 33% users faced server connection errors and 13% had gameplay issues.

The error prevented the gamers from accessing games or joining servers. It appears that the Roblox outage affected thousands of users around the world and it majorly impacted the North America, Europe and Asia regions.

Roblox Reacts

This outage only affects the Roblox website; the desktop and mobile apps are still usable. — RTC (@Roblox_RTC) December 19, 2025

Reblox has confirmed the cause on its platform. The company took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the issue, saying, "Roblox is down. #RobloxDown." In a threat to the post, it has been mentioned that the outage only affects the Roblox website, but its desktop and mobile apps are still working.