Rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE to have LCD screen, stylus support

Geekbench results from a Samsung SM-X506B tablet back in September triggered speculations that it was the new FE slate, and now a leakster has confirmed the same.

According to GSM Arena, the leakster's identity is Roland Quandt. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE will have an LCD display like its predecessor.

Also, like its predecessor, the Tab S8 FE will have native stylus support using a Wacom digitizer.

The Geekbench leak suggested that the tablet will be powered by MediaTek's Kompanio 900T chipset - a 6nm chip with 2x Cortex-A78 (at 2.4GHz, though the benchmark reported 2.6GHz) + 6x A55 (2.0GHz) and a Mali-G68 MC4. This is comparable to the Dimensity 900, including packing an integrated 5G modem, reported GSM Arena.

This lines up with the initial reports, which claim that the SM-X506B will be the 5G version of the Galaxy Ta S8 FE. There will be a Wi-Fi-only version too which is expected to carry the model number SM-X500.

As per GSM Arena, during the test, the slate ran Android 13, which should include the latest One UI 5 version. That particular unit had 4GB of RAM, which is also the base capacity for the Tab S7 FE.

( With inputs from ANI )

