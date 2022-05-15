Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may use sapphire glass

Seoul, May 15 In a bid to make it more premium, South Korean tech giant Samsung is may launch its upcoming smartwatch, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, with sapphire glass and a titanium build.

According to a reliable tipster, Samsung is set to deliver sapphire glass and a titanium build on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, reports 9To5Google.

The report mentioned that Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will ship with both sapphire glass and a titanium build, at least in some capacity.

A titanium build is not particularly common for most smartwatches, but it would certainly make for a premium build, the report said.

The benefit of sapphire glass is that it is essentially scratch-proof, giving smartwatches that use the material excellent durability.

The tipster also claimed thatAthe bezels on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will not be particularly thin.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the company may bringAGalaxy Watch 5 with a thermometer and it may come with a bigger battery than current-generation models.

