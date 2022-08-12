Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Series to start at Rs 27,999

New Delhi, Aug 12 Samsung India on Friday announced that its newly launched Galaxy Watch5 Series will come with advanced features for Indian consumers, starting at Rs 27,999.

Consumers can avail Rs 3,000 cashback from all leading banks bringing the effective price to Rs 24,999 on Galaxy Watch5.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch5 Pro starts at Rs 44,999 and users can avail Rs 5,000 cashback from all leading banks bringing the effective price to Rs 39,999.

"Galaxy Watch5 series enhances the features that consumers rely on and offers complete health-related insights to users with revolutionary BioActive sensor that helps deliver extensive readings of heart rate, blood oxygen and stress level," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The LTE variants of Galaxy Watch5 (40MM) is priced at Rs 32,999, (44MM) at Rs 35,999 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro at Rs 49,999.

And users can pre-book the devices from August 16.Additionally, on pre-booking the Galaxy Watch5 series, customers can purchase Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at a special price of just Rs 2,999.Galaxy Watch5 (40MM) will be available in graphite, pink gold and silver colours, while Galaxy Watch5 (44MM) will come in graphite, sapphire and silver colours.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro will be available in black titanium and gray titanium colours.Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with Samsung's unique BioActive Sensor that uses a single unique chip that combines three robust health sensors Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis to deliver extensive readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even stress level.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch5 Pro is said to have the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch, as the company said it is 60 per cent larger than Galaxy Watch4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor