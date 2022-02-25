Samsung makes Expert RAW app available for its Galaxy S22 series

The Expert RAW app that gives users further control over the cameras of the Galaxy S21 Ultra has now been made available by Samsung for its S22 line-up as well. Also, it's now officially out of the beta phase.

According to GSM Arena, however, the new stable release is only available for the Galaxy S22 phones, at least for now.

The app itself supports Linear DNG 16-bit raw output and grants full control over all of the camera, including the HDR function.

It's important to note that only Android 12 Samsung devices will get official non-beta support for the app in the future.

Samsung has said the stable version of the app will arrive for the Galaxy S21 Ultra on March 7 while the Z Fold3 will get it sometime in April.

As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra and the Z Fold2 owners will have to wait a little bit more, but no longer than the first half of this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

