Samsung releases February update for the Galaxy Note20

Following its trend to release its monthly security patches earlier, Samsung has now rolled out its February update for the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra.

According to GSM Arena, the new build is identified as N98xxXXU3EVA9, where 'xx' differs according to a user's specific model of either phone. There is no changelog available at this time.

For now, this update reportedly has been rolled out in the Netherlands, but it will hit other European countries very soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor