Samsung to launch 8K Neo QLED TVs next week

Samsung had launched its first 8K QLED TV in 2018 and has been refining the technology since then.

According to GSM Arena, the latest generation Neo QLED 8K TV sets will be shown off in a live stream on March 30 at 2 pm GMT.

The new models will "redefine the role of the screen and bring unrivalled usability to their users' daily lives by providing utmost convenience and seamless connectivity".

The 'Unbox & Discover' event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Samsung.com.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor