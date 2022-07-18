Samsung unveils Galaxy Enhance-X software, uses AI to deblur, brighten, and upscale photographs

For those who are experienced photographers, Samsung has the Expert RAW software, however, because of the company's large customer base, not every Galaxy user is aware of what each dial does. For them, a "AI photo upscaler and magic editor," is the brand-new Galaxy Enhance-X app.

According to GSM Arena, as the name implies, this is not a camera app like Expert RAW, but rather an editor for already-taken pictures. These can be pictures you took with your phone but didn't like, or pictures you took with an old phone or camera.

The AI-powered algorithms may sharpen photographs, eliminate reflections, remove blur or add some for a portrait appearance, brighten gloomy shots or imitate HDR, and apply a Beauty mode.

The moire effect that appears while taking a photo of a digital screen is eliminated by one fascinating feature. There are other choices that allow you to control the effect's intensity, and there is a sliding window that compares the before- and after-states.

Additionally, the gallery stores both the original and the treated version of the image, allowing you to start over if you're unhappy with the outcome.

Some of these adjustments are helpful for enhancing pictures obtained with outdated, less capable cameras. This also applies to the AI upscaler, which can increase the size of a low-resolution image by two or three times, as reported by GSM Arena.

The Galaxy app store offers the Galaxy Enhance-X app. The APK Mirror also has a copy of it.

( With inputs from ANI )

