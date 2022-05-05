Samsung unveils new microSD card for surveillance, dashboard cameras

Seoul, May 5 Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new microSD card, PRO Endurance, which is designed to meet the demands of surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras, doorbell cameras, body cameras and more.

The company has claimed that the 256GB model can deliver up to 16 years (140,160 hours) of continuous recording time to ensure every critical moment is captured.

"From CCTV to doorbell cameras, the need for long-lasting and high-performing video surveillance solutions is continuing to increase, and the PRO Endurance has been designed to support that demand," KyuYoung Lee, Vice President of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

"Both consumers and enterprise users can rest assured that our new memory card will ensure continuous recording at high resolution even under extreme conditions," Lee added.

The company said that the card offers improved endurance and outstanding performance for smooth and reliable continuous capture and playback.

Samsung's new memory card also offers read and write speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 40 MB/s, respectively, and is rated Class 10 with video speed ratings of up to U3 (UHS Speed Class 3) and V30 (Video Speed Class 30).

The microSD card is available in four different storage capacities of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB with the manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) ranging from $10.99 for the 32GB to $54.99 for the 256GB.

