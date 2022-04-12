SAP India to help mid-market enterprises ride the Cloud bus

New Delhi, April 12 To help the Indian mid-market enterprises (MMEs) seamlessly move to the Cloud, enterprise software major SAP India on Tuesday launched an immersive mobile experience centre on the wheels.

In 45 days, the SAP bus will travel over 7,000 kms across cities, offering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) a glimpse at how cloud-based digital core may help enterprises plan and adapt more swiftly.

"SAP India is already empowering mid-market enterprises in the country and as needs for digital transformation grow multifold, we will further empower Indian SMEs to transition into intelligent, sustainable enterprises," Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent, told .

Bawa, an industry veteran, emphasised that the pandemic has accelerated the Cloud journey across industries and from big enterprises to startups, every organization aspires Cloud to be at the core of their customer delivery experiences.

A recent IDC report said that 74 per cent of Indian mid-market enterprises are likely to move applications to the Cloud in 2022.

The Indian SMEs contribute to more than 30 per cent of India's GDP.

For every km the bus travels, SAP India said it will plant a sapling to offset carbon footprints.

Over 7,000 saplings will be planted to mitigate climate change and support India achieve its sustainability goals.

The company said it will also foster industry-academic partnerships to familiarise next-generation youth with emerging technologies to make them future-ready.

