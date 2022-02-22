Sharp expands multifunctional printer line-up in Indi

New Delhi, Feb 22 Sharp Business Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sharp Corporation Japan, on Tuesday launched its new range of A3 size mono multi-function printers in the Indian market.

Sharp's new MFP series, which includes the BP-30M35T, BP-30M35, BP-30M31, BP-30M28T and BP-30M28, will be available at a starting price of Rs 2,46,500.

"Our latest MFP series builds on our rich legacy of innovation to offer many industry-first features and a class-leading experience that will improve business outcomes and aid the business continuity efforts," Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a statement.

These multi-function printers offer an intuitive user experience with print speeds up to 35 ppm, 31ppm and 28 ppm, respectively.

The new series comes equipped with features like a 7-inch touch screen, easy UI and dual network support, the company claims.

The MFP comes with memory of 4 GB and storage capacity ranging from 128 GB SSD to 512 GB SSD. Furthermore, with an option of Space-Efficient Inner Finisher, the MFP aims to increase productivity by handling document sorting and stapling jobs with great ease.

The new printer line-up is equipped with security features including configuration restrictions that limit access to the MFP by requiring user authentication via password and ensure data security with job retention features

It also allows USB direct print with a popup command to choose the print/scan jobs directly from the MFP panel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor