Sharp launches AIoT enabled Air purifier in India

New Delhi, Dec 20 Sharp Business Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sharp Corporation Japan, on Monday launched an AIoT enabled air purifier 'FX-J80' in the Indian market for Rs 38,000.

The air purifier comes with Plasmacluster Technology that removes dust, microbes, and viruses to provide natural and fresh air inside homes.

"FX-J80 provides you with the most natural, clean, and fresh air to keep your home a comfortable and safe place to breathe for you and your family. Besides, Sharp FX-J80 will also impress you with its advanced AIoT features, superior build quality, premium electrical safety, and super high airflow with low noise," Shinji Minatogawa, Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited, said in a statement.

Sharp FX- J80 comes with three-step filtration involving high-performance HEPA filters that can trap 99.97 per cent of microscopic particles (as small as 0.3 microns) in the air.

It also offers advanced features, including home fit, a unique visualisation of air quality inside the room to add to the convenience.

The air purifier can be monitored and controlled with the "Sharp Air app" available on Apple Store and Play store, providing additional convenience of controlling the Air Purifier via smartphone.

In addition, it also offers a touch panel, auto on/off timers, and child lock for ease of operations. With inbuilt Wi-Fi connectivity features, FX-J80 considers outdoor conditions to determine optimal operation mode, predict the useful life span of the filter, and recommend timely cleaning or replacement of the filter to maintain the best result.

