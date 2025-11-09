Shivraj Singh Chouhan set to promote millets, natural farming practices in Odisha

New Delhi, Nov 9 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to participate in key programmes in Odisha on Monday, aimed at enhancing farmers’ income, ensuring nutritional security, and promoting natural farming practices in the state, an official statement said on Sunday.

Chouhan will attend the inaugural session of the ‘Mandia Dibasa (Millet Day)’ programme as the Chief Guest at the Convention Centre located in the Lok Seva Bhawan.

He will highlight the Central Government’s initiatives to encourage the production, processing, and consumption of millets (Shri Anna/coarse grains) across Odisha and the rest of the country.

The event will also feature discussions on the promotion of millets as an instrument for augmenting farmers’ income and strengthening the rural economy, according to a statement by agriculture ministry.

Following the inauguration, Chouhan will visit the Sadar region of Cuttack district, where he will conduct field visits and hold direct interactions with farmers.

He will listen to their experiences, learn about the challenges they face, and gather their suggestions regarding agricultural policies. During this engagement, he will assess the on-ground status of various agricultural programmes being implemented by the Central Government and review their impact at the grassroots level.

Agriculture Minister will participate in a joint strategic meeting at the ICAR – Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) in Bidyadharpur, Cuttack.

The agenda of the meeting includes detailed deliberations on strengthening the implementation of key national agricultural initiatives such as the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission, and the National Mission on Natural Farming.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, scientists from ICAR, and representatives from the Odisha Government are expected to attend this discussion. The deliberation will aim to formulate actionable strategies for achieving higher productivity, sustainability, and self-reliance in Indian agriculture.

Chouhan has been consistently visiting various states to directly connect with farmers and review agricultural development on the ground.

The ‘Mandia Dibasa’ celebration marks Odisha’s continued leadership in millet promotion. With the Central Government’s declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Odisha has been a key partner in scaling up millet-based farming systems.

Chouhan’s visit reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening rural development through coordination between the Centre, state governments, and research institutions. It highlights the vision of building a resilient agricultural system that responds to emerging challenges such as climate change, soil degradation, and water scarcity.

