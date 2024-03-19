SK hynix begins mass production of latest high-end chips

Seoul, March 19 South Korean chipmaker SK hynix said on Tuesday that it has started mass production of the latest high band width memory (HBM) chips, solidifying its leadership position in the high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) memory semiconductor sector.

It came seven months after the company announced the development of the fifth-generation HBM3E products in August, reports Yonhap news agency.

SK hynix said it is the first provider of HBM3E, a product with the best performing DRAM chips, in the world, and mass production of HBM3E will help extend its earlier success with the previous HBM3 chips.

The Korean company is a major supplier to the U.S. AI semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia Corp.

HBM chips, known for their vertical interconnection of multiple DRAM chips, significantly enhance data processing speed, making them indispensable memory components for AI systems, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

SK hynix said its new HBM3E product is the industry's best in all the aspects required for an AI memory, including speed and heat control.

It processes up to 1.18 terabytes of data per second, equivalent to processing more than 230 full-HD movies, 5 gigabytes each, in a second.

