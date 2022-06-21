Sony might be developing its first 100MP phone sensor

Sony is rumoured to be developing a smartphone sensor with 100+ megapixels, whose launch is expected soon.

According to GSM Arena which cited leakster Digital Chat Station, the company will take an unusual approach, instead of targeting the flagship market with its first 100MP sensor.

The sensor is expected to be part of Sony's IMX8 series. The IMX800, a 54MP 1/1.49" sensor used in the Honor 70 series, made its debut in the series recently.

We can only speculate because DCS does not reveal any information about the 100MP sensor. Given its target market, it will not be the largest or most capable model in Sony's lineup, GSM Arena reported.

The company is also working on an IMX9 series, which will be more capable and will compete with some impressive sensors from competitor Samsung.

Samsung is already hyping the 200MP HP1 sensor, which is expected to appear on phones such as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (due out next month) and possibly the Galaxy S23 Ultra (coming next year). Not only that but Samsung is said to be working on a sensor larger than the GN2, which already has a massive 1/1.12" sensor, as reported by GSM Arena.

Sony already has a large sensor, the 1.0" sensor found in the Xperia Pro-I. That sensor was originally designed for the RX100 VII camera, but Sony had difficulty fitting it within a phone-friendly thickness.

( With inputs from ANI )

