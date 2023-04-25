Spotify crosses 515 mn monthly active users, premium subscribers grow 15%

New Delhi, April 25 Swedish music streaming platform on Tuesday said it has crossed 515 million monthly active users (MAUs) in Q1 2023, a 22 per cent (year-on-year) increase from 489 MAUs in last quarter its strongest first quarter since going public in 2018.

Premium subscribers grew 15 per cent (YoY) to 210 million with better performance across all regions, led by Europe and Latin America.

Total revenue grew 14 per cent YoY to 3 billion euros, led by subscriber gains, with ad-supported sales logging 17 per cent growth to 329 million euros.

The record Q1 net additions was in nearly all age demographics across both developed and developing markets and the company continued momentum as a result of increased brand awareness, retention improvements and performance marketing efficiencies.

The company in Q1 launched the beta version of 'AI DJ' to users in North America, strengthening its efforts in personalization and unveiled a new, dynamic and interactive foreground experience that makes the discovery of new music, podcast and audiobook content faster.

It also announced several new tools and features for creators, including Showcase, Spotify Clips, Countdown Pages, Spotify for Podcasters and more.

