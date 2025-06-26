Squid Game Season 3: How to Play the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ Game on Google Search - Check Here

Squid Game Season 3: As the final season of Netflix’s Squid Game gears up for release, fans can now experience the thrill of the show through a special game hidden on Google Search. To play the game, users need to type “Squid Game” into the Google search bar. This feature works on both mobile phones and desktop browsers. Once the search results appear, a small brown gamepad icon will be visible at the bottom of the screen. Tapping or clicking on the icon will launch a virtual version of the show’s famous “Red Light, Green Light” game.

The digital game allows players to control six virtual characters wearing green tracksuits. Players use a blue button to move their characters forward while the giant doll Young-hee looks away. As soon as the doll turns back, players must quickly press the red stop button to freeze. Characters that move after the doll turns around are eliminated. If all six characters cross the finish line, players are rewarded with a confetti animation.

The interactive experience has been launched by Google as a fun way to mark the upcoming premiere of Squid Game Season 3, which is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 27. The feature adds to the excitement as fans around the world prepare to stream the latest season of the globally popular series.

Netflix will release final season globally at 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET. Indian viewers can stream the series between 12 p.m. and 12.30 p.m. IST.

Season 3 will continue from the tense ending of the second season. The previous installment concluded with Gi-hun watching his friend Jung-bae being killed by the Front Man. The story also revealed the Front Man to be Jun-ho’s brother, In-ho. With Gi-hun determined to bring down those behind the deadly game, fans can expect a high-stakes finale. The final chapter will include returning stars Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, and Lee Byung-hun. New additions to the cast include Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-shim, Yang Dong-geun, Yim Si-wan and Jo Yu-ri.

Squid Game became a global hit in 2021 and is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The third season is expected to bring a powerful end to the survival story.