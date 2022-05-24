Starlink announces satellite internet for RVs

San Francisco, May 24 Tech billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, has announced a new product meant specifically for recreational vehicle (RV) dwellers.

The company said that Starlink for RVs is ideal for customers travelling to locations where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable. However, it mentioned that Starlink for RVs is not designed for use while in motion.

"Starlink for RVs can be used anywhere Starlink provides service and is ideal for camping and other activities in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable," SpaceX wrote on Twitter.

The company also mentioned that the new service provides the ability to pause and un-pause service at any time and is billed in one-month increments, allowing users to customise their service to their individual travel needs. It requires a clear view of the sky to connect.

"Starlink now available for RVs, campers and other large vehicle users (note, antenna too big for cars)," Musk tweeted.

This month, Starlink announced it is available in 32 countries, up from 25 countries reported earlier this year. It provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. It has more than 2,50,000 users globally.

The company on Twitter had shared an availability map revealing where its services are "available" across Europe and North America, as well as parts of South America, Australia, and New Zealand. It also announced that it will "immediately" ship their service to these areas.

